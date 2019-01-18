  • Firefighters play hockey in full gear

    WILSON, Wy. - Ben Thurston shot video of firefighters playing hockey in their full gear, complete with masks and air tanks, on Monday.

    The friendly competition was held in on a rink in Wyoming where the firefighters were training. 

    Thurston posted the video to Instagram with the caption: "Little firefighter workout/air consumption training at the rink, in full bunker gear, on air. Gotta keep the training fun and new!" 
     

     
     

