Firefighters play hockey in full gear

WILSON, Wy. - Ben Thurston shot video of firefighters playing hockey in their full gear, complete with masks and air tanks, on Monday.
The friendly competition was held in on a rink in Wyoming where the firefighters were training.
Thurston posted the video to Instagram with the caption: "Little firefighter workout/air consumption training at the rink, in full bunker gear, on air. Gotta keep the training fun and new!"
