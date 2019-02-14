Firefighters rescue dog with head stuck in dryer vent

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - Fire and rescue officials had to come to the rescue of a dog in Alabama when the dog found himself in a tight spot.
Capt. Shane Nash arrived at the Albertville home Wednesday morning and was greeted with a sight he says he'd never seen in 25 years on the job: a dog with his head stuck in a dryer vent hole.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate
- Elusive African black leopard caught on camera
- Major renovation plan unveiled for South Hills Village
- VIDEO: Tow truck driver who was shot, paralyzed during argument with another driver
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The captain and his team quickly put together a plan. They used a tool to breach doors and chipped away at the brick around the dog's head to make the hole bigger. "The dog was tickled to death. It never barked. It never tried to bite us. It was just ready to get back in the house," Nash told WAFF.
It's believed that the dog saw another dog through the hole and tried to go after it. But not to worry, the dog is doing well and is expected to be just fine.
NBC/WAFF
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}