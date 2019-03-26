  • Firefighters rescue kittens found in burning home, sitting in puddle of water

    PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Firefighters rescued four furry friends from a house fire in Florida Sunday. 

    Pictures show the tiny kittens that were saved from the home in Port Richey. 

    First responders reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the home and a nearby car. When crews knocked down the initial fire, they entered the home to put out hot spots. That's when firefighters found the kittens sitting together in a puddle of water. 

    The cats were removed from the home and received their very own oxygen masks. All four kittens are said to be in good condition.

    No injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 
     

     

