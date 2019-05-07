Firefighters revive dog overcome by smoke in house fire

FRESNO, Calif. - Firefighters in California saved a family dog overcome by smoke, and it was caught on camera.
A helmet camera captured Fresno firefighters saving the dog, named Scrappy, after fire broke out at a home Friday night. No people were home, but crews found the dog unconscious inside.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man arrested after search of home considered suspect in woman's disappearance
- President Trump pardons former US soldier who killed Iraqi prisoner
- Changes made to some turn signals in downtown Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Arrivals for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Firefighters brought the dog outside and used a special animal oxygen mask to give him oxygen. After several minutes, the pup started coming to.
His owners said Scrappy is being treated for bronchitis from the smoke but besides that, he's doing great.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}