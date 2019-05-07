  • Firefighters revive dog overcome by smoke in house fire

    FRESNO, Calif. - Firefighters in California saved a family dog overcome by smoke, and it was caught on camera.

    A helmet camera captured Fresno firefighters saving the dog, named Scrappy, after fire broke out at a home Friday night. No people were home, but crews found the dog unconscious inside.

    Firefighters brought the dog outside and used a special animal oxygen mask to give him oxygen. After several minutes, the pup started coming to. 

    His owners said Scrappy is being treated for bronchitis from the smoke but besides that, he's doing great. 
     

     

