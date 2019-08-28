Fitness startup Peloton files for IPO with annual revenue of $915 million

Peloton has filed for an initial public offering.
The indoor fitness startup said it generated $915 million in revenue in its most recent fiscal year, which is more than double the year prior.
Even so, Peloton's net losses are growing, with the company losing more than $195 million in the most recent year.
Peloton filed IPO paperwork on Tuesday.
Peloton is best known for its internet-connected indoor bikes and subscription cycling classes that can be streamed live or on-demand into homes.
