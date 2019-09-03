Five dead after teen admits to killing his own family

ELKMONT, Ala. - A 14-year-old in Alabama reportedly confessed to shooting and killing all five members of his family.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Monday night in Elkmont.
The victims include two adults and three children.
Officials said one adult and a child initially survived but died at area hospitals overnight.
Police said the 14-year-old called 911 and initially said he was in the basement when he heard shots, but later admitted to the shootings.
Investigators are now looking for a 9-millimeter handgun used in the shooting.
CNN/WHNT
