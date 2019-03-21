Florida community being invaded by poisonous toads

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Thousands of poisonous toads are swarming a south Florida community and it's leaving neighbors concerned for the safety of their families and their pets. They're called cane toads or Bufo toads, and they're toxic.
They started showing up in Palm Beach Gardens last Friday. The toads are clogging swimming pools, covering driveways and patios, hopping in the street and on sidewalks looking for food.
A toad removal company called Toad Busters says they are coming from a nearby lake. The invasion of the toads is sparking frustration, and fear is growing in this community.
TRENDING NOW:
"I'm worried about people's pets. They're saying the babies will die off... I'm concerned if that's actually true or if they're going to turn to adult Bufo toads and take over the neighborhood," resident Jenni Quasha told WPTV.
Quasha says she's seen massive amounts of toads everywhere... Saying you can't even walk through the grass without stepping on them.
NBC/WPTV
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}