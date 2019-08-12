  • Florida deputies find 'live' hand grenade during traffic stop

    Authorities in Florida said they found a cache of weapons during a traffic stop Saturday that included an apparent "live" hand grenade.

    The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a narcotics unit was doing a traffic stop when they discovered the weapons, including the M-67 grenade with the pin in place.

    The Sheriff's Office said the driver told detectives as far as he knew, the grenade was "live."

    A bomb squad was called in to remove and destroy the grenade.

    The driver was charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

     

