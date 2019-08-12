Florida deputies find 'live' hand grenade during traffic stop

Authorities in Florida said they found a cache of weapons during a traffic stop Saturday that included an apparent "live" hand grenade.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a narcotics unit was doing a traffic stop when they discovered the weapons, including the M-67 grenade with the pin in place.
TRENDING NOW:
- 48-year-old man found dead next to SUV after reports of gunshots
- SUV rolls into house, strikes gas line and causes massive fire
- Record for world's largest wedding cookie table broken in Monongahela
- VIDEO: 5 children killed in day care center fire in Pennsylvania
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The Sheriff's Office said the driver told detectives as far as he knew, the grenade was "live."
A bomb squad was called in to remove and destroy the grenade.
The driver was charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}