Florida deputy resigns after pranking colleague with fake bomb

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy resigned after admitting to sending a fake bomb to a colleague as a joke.
The incident happened Tuesday at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office administration building.
Investigators say Lt. Joseph Gerretz received a package through intra-office mail. Inside, there was a handwritten message reading "Boom," along with a toy bomb with protruding wires.
The office was immediately evacuated while the bomb squad and K-9s assessed the situation.
Afterward, Deputy James Piper contacted his supervisor, telling him it was meant as a joke, but it was no laughing matter.
"There's nothing funny about this, especially when it comes to guns or any type of weapon or any type of threats," Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told WFLA.
Piper resigned from his position later that day.
NBC/WFLA
