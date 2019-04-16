Florida man buries friend in his backyard

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man says he made a mistake after admitting to burying a friend in his backyard.
Sunday, officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said a body was found in Greg Palermo's back yard.
Palermo said his friend, who stayed with him off and on, died of a heroin overdose in his home. Palermo said he panicked and buried his friend in the backyard.
TRENDING NOW:
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: 'Entire fire is out,' official says; billionaires pledge donations
- Maker of Chips Ahoy! recalling some products due to 'unexpected' ingredient
- PHOTOS: Fire at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
- VIDEO: 6-year-old boy helps save grandmother from house fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Police came to the property on a warrant to search his house for drugs. Palermo says officers believed he was making meth in his home, but he denies doing that. However, it wasn't long before Palermo told the agents searching his home about the body.
Palermo says he has not been arrested for anything and told WESH he knew it was a mistake, "I did it. I made a poor choice, should have called 911. Everybody said he was already dead but I still tried to give him CPR for 20 minutes."
The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not responded to a request for comment.
NBC/WESH
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}