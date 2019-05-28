0 Florida teens killed on graduation trip to Peru

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - The families and friends of two students are devastated after learning the young men were killed while on a graduation trip. Zachary Morris and Albert Ales were in Peru celebrating their graduation from Southeast High School when tragedy struck.

The teens were loved by everyone and were exceptional students, say friends. One was going to Yale, the other to UCF. Both were ready to change the world.

For those who knew Ales and Morris, they were the whole package. Having just graduated, the two 18-year-olds were known to crack up their friends.

"They lit up any room that they were in. I mean, come on, the charisma that they came in, the confidence that they had was incredible," said John Ferguson.

"Albert was the guy that if you had a problem, he was going to fix it," Anthony Sevarino told WFLA. "Zach is just the smartest guy you would ever see. He was so confident in his speaking."

"Not only is it a great loss for us, it's a great loss to our country. These young men they exemplified the best in what our school can produce and what our state can produce. They were the best," said engineering teacher Richard Platt.

Their plans for a future were cut short when a bus slammed into the two friends, killing them as they rode on a scooter. They had been in Peru for no more than 3 hours.

"When you find out about it you're just numb by it. You know, Zach's mom and I were texting back and forth, and that was tough. It was tough. I had to go outside and take a walk," said Platt.

Ales and Morris always looked to give back to their community and helped their teacher build machines that mass-produce toys for poor kids around the world.

"They picked up the phone one day and called Google, and got one of the top vice presidents at Google, and they wrote us a check for $16,000," said Platt.

The students at Southeast High are planning to honor their friends by wearing Hawaiian shirts to school on Tuesday.

"They wanted to live life to the fullest. So I've figured that's how I'm going to live the rest of my life too," said Ferguson.



NBC/WFLA