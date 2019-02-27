Flower 'Super Bloom' turns hillsides into a sea of orange

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The hills and valleys of southern California are celebrating spring and it's gorgeous.
It's called a "super bloom." It happens when fields of golden poppies cover green hillsides with waves of orange highlights.
The phenomenon is especially pronounced this year because of a wet winter in Riverside County.
A similar bloom two years ago turned some areas into instant tourist attractions.
City officials in Lake Elsinore expect a wave of visitors again, but the officials are also launching a campaign to make sure the beautiful flower fields don't get trampled.
