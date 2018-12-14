  • Flying metal bar misses baby by inches

    Colchester, Vt. - A Vermont family got a scare after a steel bar flew into their car, just inches away from hitting their 1-year-old child.

    The family were on the interstate in Colchester when a pickup behind them was forced to brake. Re-bar on the truck's roof slid forward and flew through the car, piercing the top of the child's safety seat, inches from the baby's head.

    The baby wasn't hurt.

    The truck's driver was ticketed for an unsecured load.
     

     
     

