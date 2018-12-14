Flying metal bar misses baby by inches

Colchester, Vt. - A Vermont family got a scare after a steel bar flew into their car, just inches away from hitting their 1-year-old child.
TRENDING NOW:
- Explosion rocks Washington Co. gas plant; emergency personnel on scene
- Parents of Dakota James announce new investigation into son's death
- Police called for noise complaint, end up playing video games
- VIDEO: PETA slams zoo over death of baby elephant
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The family were on the interstate in Colchester when a pickup behind them was forced to brake. Re-bar on the truck's roof slid forward and flew through the car, piercing the top of the child's safety seat, inches from the baby's head.
The baby wasn't hurt.
The truck's driver was ticketed for an unsecured load.
CNN/WCAX
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}