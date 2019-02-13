  • Ford designs bed with 'lane-keeping' for bed-hogging partners

    Ford is using its driver-assist technology to keep "bed hogs" on their side.

    The automaker designed a bed that uses sensors to determine whether you cross over into your partner's sleeping space.

    It corrects the encroachment by nudging the invader back to their side, using a conveyor belt built into the mattress.

    Ford says the lane-keeping bed won't be commercially available, as it's more of a way to make its car technology easier to visualize.
     

     
     

