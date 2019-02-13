Ford designs bed with 'lane-keeping' for bed-hogging partners

Ford is using its driver-assist technology to keep "bed hogs" on their side.
The automaker designed a bed that uses sensors to determine whether you cross over into your partner's sleeping space.
It corrects the encroachment by nudging the invader back to their side, using a conveyor belt built into the mattress.
TRENDING NOW:
- Children found malnourished, locked in dog kennel, deputies say
- Drug dealers using high-tech cars to smuggle drugs into Pa.
- Police break down door of innocent woman while looking for kidnapping suspects
- VIDEO: Antonio Brown found guilty of speeding
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Ford says the lane-keeping bed won't be commercially available, as it's more of a way to make its car technology easier to visualize.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}