Former Avonworth basketball coach sues district for discrimination

PITTSBURGH — The Avonworth School District is being sued by a former basketball coach for discrimination.

Stephanie Ziegler was the middle school boys’ basketball coach for six practices in 2022.

According to the lawsuit, the district then replaced her with a man.

The district said Ziegler was overqualified for the position.

In the lawsuit, she argues that is not a valid reason to replace her and claims she was not paid for her work.

