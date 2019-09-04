  • Former NBA player towers over other graduates at Army Ranger School

    Former NBA player Marshall Plumlee graduated from Army Ranger School in Fort Benning, Georgia last week.

    2 Lt. Plumlee is seven feet tall and he towered over other uniformed graduates at the graduation ceremony last Friday. 

    Plumlee played for the New York Knicks.

    He also played for Duke University in 2015, the year the school won its fifth NCAA championship title.

    Plumlee's two brothers, Mason and Miles Plumlee, also both played for Duke and the NBA.
     

     

