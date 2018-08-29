  • Four-car crash caught on police dashcam

    PARMA, Ohio - Three people were injured after a four-vehicle accident in Parma, Ohio.

    A driver in one of the oncoming lanes appears to make a lane change into the side of an SUV. 

    That SUV is knocked over the center line and crashes head-on into another car. 

    The impact pushes the car into the path of the police car.

    The police car then crashes into a telephone pole.

    The officer and two others were transported to a local hospital.

    There is no word on any of their conditions.

    The officer was on a regular patrol and not in pursuit.

