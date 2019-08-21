  • French couple faces up to six years in prison for taking sand from beach

    SARDINIA, Italy - A French couple is facing up to six years in prison for allegedly stealing sand from Sardinia.

    Italian law strictly prohibits taking the white sand from the island.

    The couple was boarding a ferry to go back to France when police said they found 90 pounds of sand in 14 plastic bottles in the trunk of their SUV.

    The couple reportedly said they wanted to take the sand home as a souvenir and did not realize they had done anything wrong.
     

     

