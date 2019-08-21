French couple faces up to six years in prison for taking sand from beach

SARDINIA, Italy - A French couple is facing up to six years in prison for allegedly stealing sand from Sardinia.
Italian law strictly prohibits taking the white sand from the island.
TRENDING NOW:
- Diocese says closing schools promotes better learning for students
- State asks Kennywood why they keep closing The Steel Curtain
- Mom claims pair posing as Child Protection Services workers tried to take son; police investigating
- VIDEO: Soon-to-be brides out of a reception venue after facility abruptly closes
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The couple was boarding a ferry to go back to France when police said they found 90 pounds of sand in 14 plastic bottles in the trunk of their SUV.
The couple reportedly said they wanted to take the sand home as a souvenir and did not realize they had done anything wrong.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}