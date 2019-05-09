  • French farmer enrolls 15 sheep into elementary school being closed for low enrollment

    SAINT-PIERRE-D'ALLEVARD IN ISÈRE, France - To protest the potential closure of classes at a local primary school due to low enrollment, a French farmer had a creative solution to increase student numbers.

    Michel Girerd showed up at the school on Tuesday with about 50 of his sheep and symbolically enrolled 15 of them into the school to boost enrollment numbers, according to France 3.

    Students, parents and teachers were there with signs protesting the proposed closure as well. 

