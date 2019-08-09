Friday's your special day if you love to read. Friday is National Book Lovers Day.
Check with your local library, as branches across the country are holding author readings or book swaps to make this day special. Bring your used books and leave with something new to read.
Bibliophiles should be sure to post their favorite read online with the #NationalBookLoversDay.
Or you can take some time to curl up with your favorite book, visit the bookstore and pick up something new or maybe relaunch a book club with your friends.
