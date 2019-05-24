  • Friday is National Road Trip Day

    Updated:

    Friday is the unofficial start of the summer travel season, and what better way to celebrate than make a day out of it? That's why the Friday before Memorial Day weekend is National Road Trip Day.

    The day was created this year by U.S. travel center giant Pilot Flying J.

    TRENDING NOW:

    AAA said nearly 43 million Americans will start their summers with a Memorial Day weekend getaway, and nearly 38 million of them will go on a road trip to do so.

    The top Memorial Day travel destination this year, according to AAA, is Orlando, Florida.

    Travel research firm MMGY said 51 percent of Americans took at least one road trip in 2018.
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories