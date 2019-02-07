  • Frozen cat found encased in snow survives

    KALISPELL, Mt. - Extreme cold weather is not only dangerous to humans but also to animals. One Montana family found that out the hard way. 

    A family in Kalispell found their cat, Fluffy, frozen outside last week. They took Fluffy to their animal hospital, after she was found unresponsive and still encased in almost 3 inches of packed snow. 

    Luckily, Fluffy survived when vets at the clinic raised her body temperature using warm water, blow dryers, towels and intravenous fluids.

    It took seven hours, but eventually, doctors were able to bring Fluffy's body temperature back to normal.

    "Cats are survivors. And I have learned a long time ago to never give up on animals. They are pretty amazing survivors, and especially cats. Especially cats that are crabby, they have a tendency to want to live," Dr. Jevon Clark told KECI
     

     
     

