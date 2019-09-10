0 Fugitive arrested wearing stethoscope, fake ID badge

PITTSBURGH - A fugitive convicted of a 2010 bank robbery was wearing a stethoscope around his neck and a fake surgeon ID badge when he was arrested Monday in Pittsburgh.

Mark Huellen, 41, was spotted by sheriff’s deputies pulling away from a red light at a high rate of speed in the area of West Carson Street, near Station Square. He was stopped after he passed under the Fort Pitt Bridge.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Huellen appeared to be nervous and claimed to be a trauma surgeon at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. He said he was on his way to Allegheny General Hospital to perform another trauma surgery, authorities said.

"I've been here awhile and I've seen some stuff. This is in the top few," Dennis Lawrence, a Carnegie police detective, said.

It was easily determined that the ID badge Huellen was wearing was fake, according to a news release. It was “nothing more than something from a plastic label maker.”

Children’s Hospital told authorities that a surgeon with the name on Huellen’s ID badge never worked at the hospital.

Huellen, who was wanted since June 28 by federal authorities for allegedly violating the conditions of his probation on the bank robbery conviction, was arrested.

In 2016, Huellen was arrested by Scott Township police after he called 911 to report that six people were on the roof of a home trying to break in. Police believe he was hallucinating and when officers arrived, they found more than $20,000 of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun and more than $6,000 in cash.

In 2003, Huellen was arrested by Carnegie police for robbing a credit union while dressed as a woman.

