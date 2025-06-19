Game 6: Thunder look to clinch title, Pacers try to extend NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The NBA season could end on Thursday night.

It's Game 6 of the NBA Finals, with the Oklahoma City Thunder leading the Indiana Pacers 3-2 in the title series. Game 6 is in Indianapolis and Game 7, if necessary, will be Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are one win away from becoming NBA champions. And Gilgeous-Alexander is on the cusp of a nearly unprecedented season when it comes to individual honors.

He is the favorite, as of now, to win NBA Finals MVP. He already has won the NBA MVP award for this season, meaning he could be the first double MVP since LeBron James did it with Miami in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

It could get even better. Gilgeous-Alexander is also the reigning scoring champion, meaning an even more exclusive club may await him. Only three players in NBA history have won MVP, Finals MVP, a scoring title and a championship in the same season: Michael Jordan did it four times, and Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it once.

Gilgeous-Alexander could join them if the Thunder win this series.

The Pacers entered Thursday awaiting word on whether guard Tyrese Haliburton would be able to play in Game 6; he has a strained right calf.

Thursday is also the 25th anniversary of the end of Indiana's most recent appearance in the NBA Finals before this season. On June 19, 2000, O'Neal finished off that MVP Finals/MVP-scoring champion/league-champion season when he and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Pacers in Game 6.

If the Pacers avoid that fate Thursday and force a Game 7, it will be Sunday in Oklahoma City.

