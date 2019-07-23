0 Gas thief accidentally sets fire to church vans

BEAVERCREEK, Ore. - A church in Oregon will now have to replace three church vans after a thief searching for gas accidentally set them on fire. The crime was caught on surveillance cameras.

Pastor Mike Mutchler said he isn't angry at the thief who caught the vans on fire in the Grand View Baptist Church parking lot

"I don't mind justice being done, but I also want to be compassionate on any offender as well," Mutchler told KOIN. "We would much rather people knock on our door and say they need gas money, it's a whole lot cheaper than replacing gas tanks."

Surveillance cameras captured a driver pulling into the parking lot at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

"You see a person parking down further on our property and walking casually up with a drill in one hand and a gas can in another," said Mutchler.

Mutchler said the man was drilling into the van's gas tank to steal gas when it suddenly caught fire. The fire then spread to two more vans.



"What you see is him running away surprised because the fire, drops the drill, picks it up, runs back to his vehicle," said Mutchler.

The church does not have comprehensive insurance on the older vans. Mutchler said they'll have to come up with an estimated $30,000 to replace the three of them.

"These vans are used every day to pick up children for our summer program and then during the year for our school program," said Mutchler.

They've had people try and steal gas before, about 16 times in the last three years. Just a week ago in a case the pastor believes is unrelated, someone cut the catalytic converter off a van. Still, he wants the church parking lot to remain open and welcoming to the community.

To the thief, he has a message: "Just know that when he needs help we'll be here to help him. We have an addiction program every Friday night. We help people throughout the week who need funds and help."



CNN/KOIN