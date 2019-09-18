Gen Z shoppers could save brick-and-mortar stores

Brick-and-mortar stores may have a surprising saving grace: the teen shopper.
According to a new survey by A.T. Kearney, consumers ages 14 to 24 overwhelmingly prefer to do their shopping in stores.
81 percent of Gen Z respondents said they prefer to purchase in stores, and 73 percent said they like to discover new products in stores.
Brick-and-mortar stores allow for a new type of "retail therapy," with nearly 60 percent of the group saying shopping in a store allows them to disconnect from social media and the digital world.
NBC
