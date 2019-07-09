  • Gender reveal becomes flaming disaster in Australia

    Updated:

    GOLD COAST, Queensland, Australia - Queensland police have released video of a man's car bursting into flames. The driver was performing a burnout as part of a gender reveal. 

    The car made it about 100 meters before it caught fire, with panicked onlookers running to rescue the driver. Police confirmed that no one was injured. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The incident in the video happened last April but other failed burnout gender reveals have also taken place and police are trying to deter others from similar actions.
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories