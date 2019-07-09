Gender reveal becomes flaming disaster in Australia

GOLD COAST, Queensland, Australia - Queensland police have released video of a man's car bursting into flames. The driver was performing a burnout as part of a gender reveal.
The car made it about 100 meters before it caught fire, with panicked onlookers running to rescue the driver. Police confirmed that no one was injured.
The incident in the video happened last April but other failed burnout gender reveals have also taken place and police are trying to deter others from similar actions.
