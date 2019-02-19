Girl fights off hawk trying to carry away her Yorkie puppy

LAS VEGAS - When a 15-year-old girl in Las Vegas looked out her window to see a hawk about to make a meal of her puppy, she had to think fast.
Cecelia Celis was not about to let the big bird fly off with her two-pound Yorkie puppy. She heard the dog crying and rushed outside to the dog's rescue.
When yelling at the bird didn't seem to work, she grabbed a pillow from a nearby patio chair and hit the bird with it. It took three tries, but the bird finally let the puppy go.
A closeup of the bird shows torn straps around its legs, leading the family to believe that it is also someone's pet. "We just hope that the bird gets captured because everyone is saying that they've seen that bird around," Celis told KSNV.
The good news is that though Lulu suffered a small puncture wound in her neck, she's going to be OK.
NBC/KSNV
