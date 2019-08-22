Girl takes rock from national park, mails it back with apology

A teachable moment and heartwarming story has been posted online by rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
A girl who took a rock from the park during her visit felt guilty and mailed it back with an apology letter.
In a Saturday Facebook post, park rangers shared the letter, which was signed "Karina."
According to the post, Karina included a donation and a pencil drawing of a waterfall at the park.
The rangers replied, thanking Karina and assuring her the rock had been returned to its rightful location in the falls.
In a separate post, rangers noted that taking or even moving rocks can threaten the eggs of the park's giant hellbender salamanders.
