Girl upset her wheelchair-using chicken became SNL joke

VERMONT - A Vermont fourth-grader is upset after her pet chicken became the butt of a joke on a recent "Saturday Night Live" episode.
During the Weekend Update news segment, the anchor said, "Disabled chicken who survived weasel attack learning to walk thanks to custom wheelchair. Guys, just eat the chicken."
Alora Wood, 10, wishes that the joke could have been more sensitive. She said her chicken, named Granite Heart, is putting a lot of effort into learning to use her wheelchair.
TRENDING NOW:
- Strong storm system could bring damaging winds, heavy downpours
- Suspect wanted after shooting, killing man during attempted robbery
- Did you know Amazon workers can listen to your conversations with Alexa?
- VIDEO: Thief steals bike in front of boy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Granite was born with a deformed foot, making her unable to walk, but thanks to Wood and her family, she should soon be able to keep up with the rest of the flock. "I think it's going to be easier for her when she learns to push with foot... She's still working on it but I think she'll get it really soon," Wood told WBTS.
Still, Wood appreciates that her feathered friend is getting her 15 minutes of fame. "Any creature, no matter how big no matter how small, they deserve to have a perfect life," said Wood.
NBC/WBTS
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}