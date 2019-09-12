0 Girlfriend of Cleveland Browns player killed in roadside accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith was killed in a crash, according to a statement released by the team.

Petara Cordero, 26, was the mother of Smith's child. The couple had recently celebrated the birth of their daughter.

The deadly crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 90.

Investigators said Smith was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV when he said a tire blew.

Police said the SUV veered left, hitting the center divider before bouncing back across the highway and ending up in the right lane.

Investigators said Smith and Cordero were standing on the highway shoulder when a passing Mazda hit and killed her. Police said Smith was not hurt.

Investigators told WJW the Mazda's driver veered to the right of the Lamborghini, hitting its open passenger door before hitting Cordero.

Police said the 47-year-old driver of the Mazda admitted she had been drinking alcohol.

Toxicology reports are pending and charges have not yet been filed.

Last month, Smith posted pictures on social media of the couple's newborn child, with the caption, "Love you Petara and baby Haven."

Coach Freddie Kitchens visited Smith at his home on Wednesday.

The Browns signed Smith in March 2018 and he started in two games last season.

Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in a statement: "Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend Petara. Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time."



CNN/WJW