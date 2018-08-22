A student in Nebraska had a dream come true when he was able to take a football into the end zone for a touchdown.
Jared Fredericks has cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair.
But Fredericks and his assistant, Bryce Harrington, didn’t let that stop the student from scoring during a scrimmage last week, USA Today reported.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Harrington positioned Fredericks in the backfield. A teammate handed Fredericks the ball after the snap, and Harrington pushed Fredericks through all the defensemen to the end zone.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shannan Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- East Pittsburgh to shut down police department
- $20,000 REWARD: Man wanted for threatening President Trump believed back in Pa.
- VIDEO: Barnum's Animal Crackers No Longer Shown In Cages
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The crowd chanted “Jared! Jared!” as he got closer. His teammates cheered for him as he scored the touchdown, USA Today reported.
Grand Island Northwest’s coach, Kevin Stein, came up with the idea to have Fredericks score the team’s final scrimmage touchdown, USA Today reported.
The last play of the game and Jared goes the distance! Proud of the football team and proud of Jared! #ginwvikings pic.twitter.com/meVak1Po2a— PJ Smith (@phatjo23) August 18, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}