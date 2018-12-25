SEATTLE - A Lynden teen is recovering after she sang her way through brain surgery in a first at Seattle Children's Hospital.
The goal: to preserve her musicality as doctors removed a tumor.
Kira Iaconetti, 19, has been performing in musical theater since she was 6 and hopes to make a career of it.
But four years ago, she started experiencing short episodes when she would sing or listen to music. She felt a lack of energy.
Iaconetti ignored it for a while, but realized it could persist.
She had a rare form of epilepsy that triggered seizures when she listened to or performed music. Her MRI revealed a marble sized mass in the right temporal lobe of her brain.
Dr. Jason Hauptman, a neurosurgeon at Seattle Children's Hospital proposed surgery to remove the tumor. But not only that, he also suggested an "awake craniotomy" where she would have to sing so he could map out areas of her brain to protect.
“If this is what it takes to keep my career going and get out of my tiny town, then sure, go for it,” Iaconetti said with a laugh.
Her song choice: “Island in the Sun” By Weezer.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Steelers' last home game of regular season moved to later time
- Police release body camera footage of officer shooting homeowner's dog
- Arrest warrants issued for 4 people who needed to be rescued from W. Va. mine
- VIDEO: Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on Route 51
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}