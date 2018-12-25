TEARS OF JOY: Watch: Colorado man reacts after winning $250K from lottery scratch-off

DENVER - A Colorado man who was once homeless hit the jackpot Wednesday.
The man, identified as Diego B., got an early Christmas present when Colorado lottery officials surprised him at work with a $250,000 check, KCNC reported.
Diego dropped to his knees and began to cry as lottery officials handed him an oversized check, the television station reported. He won the cash in a second-chance drawing Wonka’s Golden Ticket, a scratch-off game, KCNC reported.
“I keep thinking I don’t deserve this,” Diego told the television station. “I’m going to make a lot of people happy with this money.”
The scratch-off cost $10, KDVR reported.
Diego said he had to live in his car when he first moved to Colorado. Now, he can send his 6-year-old son “a lot” of presents for Christmas.
Diego, 31, also said he hopes to buy some property and build a home, KCNC reported. He also wants to give money to the National Park Service, KDVR reported.
