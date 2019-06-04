0 Good Samaritan helps Lyft driver during heart attack

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Michael Ackeridge had recently started driving for Lyft as a third job to make ends meet. The father of five picked up the mystery passenger Friday night. Shortly after, Ackeridge had a heart attack. That's when the passenger stepped up.

The passenger called 911 and got an ambulance out to Ackeridge, but then he went several steps further. First, he called Justine Weber, Ackeridge's wife.

"He said that within a minute or 2 of pulling (up) that he had stopped breathing and had basically just collapsed," Weber told WPTV. "He saw Michael's phone and it was open on the app, so he called the last number in the phone, which was me, and he had told me he would park my car at the bank."

That's not all. The stranger stored Ackeridge's wallet with $300 in it and his keys in the car for Weber to find. Meanwhile, Weber called around to hospitals to find her husband.

She forgot to get the passenger's name and phone number but she's hoping he can offer some closure.

"I'd want to thank him for everything he did for us because I'm sure he doesn't know this, but Michael didn't have his wallet on him. He had no form of ID, so if it wasn't for this man calling me, I would never have known until he didn't come home," said Weber.

Ackeridge was confirmed dead at the hospital before Weber could see him. Now dealing with this sudden loss, Weber said she is learning a life lesson in the kindness of strangers.

"Not many people these days would've done the same thing. I mean, he didn't know us, he had no reason to. He could've just left and been on with his Friday night," said Weber.



CNN/WPTV