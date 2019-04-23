Goose egg thief caught by Ohio police

WHITEHALL, Ohio - An Ohio teen is accused of killing a Canada goose and stealing some of its eggs.
About 20 minutes after an initial call, a police officer stopped Andre Teague, 18. According to officials, Teague had his blue shirt rolled up in a ball in his hand. The officer commanded the teen to drop the shirt and when he did, there was a loud crunch as two large eggs hit the pavement, officials said.
Teague initially told police he got the eggs from the grocery store where he works. But the officers pretty quickly identified the eggs as being connected to a dead goose found on the road nearby, officials said.
Once they mate, Canada geese typically become pairs for life and they will aggressively defend their nest.
While Teague allegedly had two eggs when police stopped him, it's unclear how many eggs were initially taken. Teague eventually told police he took the eggs to see if one would hatch at home, officials said.
Teague was charged with several misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals.
NBC/WCMH
