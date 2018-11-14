Group rates the 10 worst toys this holiday season

BOSTON - The World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, group revealed what it considers to be the 10 worst toys of 2018.
From stuffed unicorns to purple tutu-wearing Cabbage Patch dolls or Nerf ring launchers, WATCH says these gifts pose a potential risk for children.
"These are accessories that can be removed, and once removed present the potential for choking hazards," James Swartz, director of WATCH, told WCVB.
According to the consumer agency, one child is treated in U.S. emergency rooms every three minutes for toy-related injuries. From poor designs, inadequate warnings and improper age recommendations, WATCH says it wants parents to be aware of what they may be buying their kids this holiday season.
"Children should never be used as testing grounds for unsafe toys," said Joan Siff, the group's president.
However, not everyone is on board with their findings.
Jennifer Gibbons of the Toy Association represents several hundred different toy makers across the country. She says many of WATCH's claims are unfounded. "WATCH has never tested any of the toys that they will include in their reports. So most of this information is based on misunderstanding or misrepresentation.
WATCH has posted a slideshow of the toys on the list here: https://toysafety.org/portfolio-items/toy-1-2018/.
CNN/WCVB
