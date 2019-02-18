0 Gut bacteria could be link to Alzheimer's disease and dementia

Scientists are finding even more truth to the saying, "You are what you eat," with new research into how bacteria in your gut could be linked to Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Roskamp Institute researcher Gania Ait-Ghezala says research into the gut is still relatively new. "In the last couple of years we've seen that what's happening in your gut can affect your brain, and there's this notion of gut brain access, where your gut communicates with your brain and your brain communicates with your gut," said Ait-Ghezala.

TRENDING NOW:

She says they are discovering certain bacteria or microbiomes found in the gut could exacerbate or help mitigate Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Now they are looking at how they can use this information to help treat these diseases. "If there is something that we can find that could help delay or prevent the appearance of Alzheimer's disease, that would be great," said Ait-Ghezala.

For now, people can help keep their guts healthy by eating healthy. According to experts, a plant-based diet improves the health and diversity of your gut microbes. "So this is one more reason to consider healthy food," said Ait-Ghezala. "It always comes to healthy living. If we look at it in terms of microbiomes, what you eat is what you are."



NBC