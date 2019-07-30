Hackers hinder Georgia State Patrol

Georgia state officials say the state is recovering more rapidly than expected from a ransomware attack on the Georgia State Patrol computer system.
The hack cost the Georgia State Patrol much of its ability to quickly communicate with troopers in the field and put a cyberscare into much of the rest of state government, but its reach isn't as far as officials first feared.
"For us, we've seen worse. And we've definitely been able to begin recovery a lot sooner than we expected," said the state's chief information security officer David Allen.
The Georgia Technology Authority is still investigating how the hack penetrated the state patrol's computer system.
The GSP's inability to use the onboard laptops in about a thousand patrol cars is forcing troopers to use two way radios and cell phones to reach calls and get information.
