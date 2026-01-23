Haiti's transitional council deepens political chaos by voting to oust the prime minister

Haiti's political crisis deepened Friday when a member of the country's transitional council announced that a majority of the panel has voted to fire the country’s embattled Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé.

Edgard Leblanc Fils made the announcement at a news conference alongside fellow council member Leslie Voltaire, defying U.S. government calls to maintain stability in the country's leadership.

Leblanc said the council would replace Fils-Aimé within 30 days.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the council’s current leader, Laurent Saint-Cyr, supported dismissing the prime minister. Saint-Cyr said in a statement earlier this week that he opposes any push to undermine the government's stability ahead of Feb. 7, when the council is provisionally scheduled to step down.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.