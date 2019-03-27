Harlem Globetrotter makes trick shot from roller coaster

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - For the first time in the Harlem Globetrotters' 93-year history, one of the stars of the team made a trick shot from a moving roller coaster.
Zeus McClurkin accomplished the amazing feat at the Mall of America in Minneapolis Tuesday, as the Globetrotters prepare for games at Target Center this weekend.
The Harlem Globetrotters are continuing the spirit of trick shot day by doing a trick shot in all the places they are visiting.
