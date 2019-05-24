  • Harvey Weinstein reaches $44M civil litigation settlement

    A settlement has been reached to resolve civil litigation stemming from disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse.

    That's according to attorneys involved in the pending civil lawsuits.

    The tentative compensation agreement is worth $44 million.

    The money will go to Weinstein's alleged victims and will also be used to pay creditors and legal fees.

    More than 80 women have publicly accused the former film executive of wrongdoing ranging from unwanted advances to rape.

    His downfall launched the #MeToo movement.
     

     

