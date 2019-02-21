  • Heads up, expectant parents! Walmart offering big savings on baby gear Saturday

    Updated:

    Calling all expectant parents! 

    Several Pittsburgh-area Walmart stores are offering big discounts on baby gear this Saturday for Baby Savings Days.

    Items like cribs, car seats, strollers, diaper bags and more will 30% off on Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Some items area already on sale on Walmart's website.

    Here's the list of local participating stores:

    • Baden - 1500 Economy Way
    • Beaver Falls - 100 Chippewa Way
    • Belle Vernon - 100 Sara Way
    • Bethel Park - 5055 Library Road
    • Butler - 400 Butler Commons
    • Carnegie - 2200 Washington Pike
    • Connellsville - 1450 Morrell Avenue
    • Coraopolis - 7500 University Blvd
    • Cranberry Township - 20245 Route 19
    • Delmont - 6700 Hollywood Blvd
    • Greensburg - 2200 Greengate Centre Cir
    • Hermitage - 1275 N Herimatge Rd
    • Indiana - 3100 Oakland Ave
    • Irwin - 915 Mills Dr
    • Monaca - 3942 Broadhead Rd
    • New Castle - 2501 W. State Road
    • North Versailles - 100 Walmart Drive
    • Pittsburgh - 250 Summit Park Drive
    • Tarentum - 2010 Village Center Drive
    • Unintown - 355 Walmart Drive
    • West Mifflin - 2351 Century Drive

    You can find the complete list of participating stores HERE.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories