Heads up, expectant parents! Walmart offering big savings on baby gear Saturday

Calling all expectant parents!
Several Pittsburgh-area Walmart stores are offering big discounts on baby gear this Saturday for Baby Savings Days.
Items like cribs, car seats, strollers, diaper bags and more will 30% off on Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Some items area already on sale on Walmart's website.
Here's the list of local participating stores:
- Baden - 1500 Economy Way
- Beaver Falls - 100 Chippewa Way
- Belle Vernon - 100 Sara Way
- Bethel Park - 5055 Library Road
- Butler - 400 Butler Commons
- Carnegie - 2200 Washington Pike
- Connellsville - 1450 Morrell Avenue
- Coraopolis - 7500 University Blvd
- Cranberry Township - 20245 Route 19
- Delmont - 6700 Hollywood Blvd
- Greensburg - 2200 Greengate Centre Cir
- Hermitage - 1275 N Herimatge Rd
- Indiana - 3100 Oakland Ave
- Irwin - 915 Mills Dr
- Monaca - 3942 Broadhead Rd
- New Castle - 2501 W. State Road
- North Versailles - 100 Walmart Drive
- Pittsburgh - 250 Summit Park Drive
- Tarentum - 2010 Village Center Drive
- Unintown - 355 Walmart Drive
- West Mifflin - 2351 Century Drive
You can find the complete list of participating stores HERE.
