0 Baby's newborn photo shoot shows trials, hope of IVF

PHOENIX - A Phoenix couple did everything they could to have a baby. They started in vitro fertilization to help grow their family, thinking that it was going to be an easy process.

“You think, ‘Oh I’m going to walk in and they’re going to do it and it’ll be done, and in nine months we’re going to hold our baby,” Patricia O’Neill told AZ Family.

But the process was not that simple.

Patricia O’Neill had a blood clotting disorder that made it difficult for her to conceive. She also miscarried three times. At that point, Patricia and Kimberly O’Neill gave up hope.

But they gave it one more chance and after four years of trying they can now hold baby London in their arms, AZ Family reported.

Kimberly came up with the idea to save the more than 1,600 syringes to document the path to parenthood.

Recently they bundled up two-week old London, and the syringes, and took them to Packer Family Photography.

Photographer, Samantha Packer, arranged the needles in a heart shape, put the baby girl in the middle of them, and snapped the photo that has gone viral after being shared more than 54,000 times.

The photo will also be a beacon for the couple’s little girl.

“Hopefully she’ll [London] learn that you never give up on a goal that you have, and that even when you have no hope, hold onto it because there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and you can get there,” Patricia told AZ Family.

