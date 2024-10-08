Harris proposes expanding Medicare to cover in-home senior care

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is proposing to provide federal funding to cover home care costs for older Americans, aiming to help the " sandwich generation " of adults caring for aging parents while raising their children at the same time.

Appearing Tuesday on ABC's "The View," Harris talked about taking care of her mother when she was dying and personally experiencing the challenges many families face when seeking affordable in-home care for their aging loved ones.

She promised that if, elected in November, she will seek to expand Medicare, the federal health insurance program for older Americans, so that it covers long-term care and includes services like in-home aides. Harris said aides could help seniors do things as simple as preparing meals or putting on sweaters because it is "about dignity for that individual. It's about independence for that individual."

Her proposal is a new one just a month out from Election Day but the issue is one that President Joe Biden 's administration has been working on for years.

In an effort to soften the effects of inflation, the White House promoted as part of Build Back Better, its legislative agenda that stalled on Capitol Hill years ago, steeply increased federal spending for child care as well as for seniors. After Build Back Better collapsed, the Biden administration continued to promote increasing spending for what it calls "the care economy," a cause Harris has continued to mention after replacing Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

“These plans are common sense. They can help family caregivers work and save both families and the federal government money by allowing seniors to stay in their homes instead of being sent to nursing homes," the Harris campaign said in a fact sheet detailing her proposal. “Medicare at Home will also reduce hospitalizations.”

As part of a blitz of media interviews she's been doing in recent days, Harris sat down after her appearance on "The View" with radio personality Howard Stern, who said that his mother is 97. Taking care of an elderly parent, he said, "will bankrupt you."

Such costs have increased pressure on adults caring for their parents and kids simultaneously. In 2019, roughly 30% of family caregivers of older Americans lived in households that included children or grandchildren, according to AARP.

Harris would likely have to work with Congress to achieve key parts of her proposal. Harris' campaign points to past, similar proposals projected to cost $40 billion annually, but says much of that can be offset by savings achieved through efforts begun by the Biden administration to expand Medicare's ability to negotiation prices with major drug manufacturers.

Harris is also promising to further expand Medicare to include hearing and vision coverage, while changing existing rules that can allow federal authorities to seize a deceased beneficiary's home to recuperate costs. The campaign fact sheet says that practice "means that those homes are not passed on to the seniors' children, which particularly harms rural and minority families."

