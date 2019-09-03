0 Heartbreaking video: Abandoned dog chases after van

MILTON, W.Va. - A very sad moment was caught on camera recently in West Virginia. It shows someone dropping a dog off in a neighborhood and driving away as the dog runs after the vehicle.

But thanks to the video, Facebook and a caring volunteer rescue worker, this sad story might just get a happy ending.

Cellphone video taken by a neighbor first showed the dog walking next to a van. The video never shows the dog leaving the vehicle. The van then drives off and the dog runs after it all the way down the road until the vehicle is out of view.

The man who recorded the video said it happened Sunday morning. He did not recognize the vehicle, but he said it was missing a hubcap on the front driver's side wheel. It also had a sticker on the back windshield. That neighbor posted the video on Facebook.

The dog ran off after the incident, according to the neighbor. A volunteer with One by One Animal Advocates helped search Monday afternoon and eventually found the chocolate Lab not far from where the video was taken. A family down the road found the dog and was looking after it.

WSAZ reports that Stephanie Elswick took the dog to animal control, and several people are interested in adopting him.

According to the station, a man called in Monday night claiming his girlfriend was the driver of the van.

He reportedly said the dog followed her home and she was trying to return the animal to the location where it began following her.



CNN/WSAZ