PITTSBURGH - Kraft Heinz Co. isn’t including its new chief executive among the top officers who’ll receive a one-time payment equal to their base salary if they remain actively employed by the food giant until June 30, 2020.
That’s not to imply he's getting peanuts, no slam intended to the company's Planters brand.
Kraft Heinz (Nasdaq:KHC), which is based in Pittsburgh and in Chicago, revealed the retention plan in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that also said CEO Miguel Patricio’s start date had been accelerated.
