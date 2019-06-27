  • Here's what Kraft Heinz is paying its new CEO

    By: Patty Tascarella  – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Kraft Heinz Co. isn’t including its new chief executive among the top officers who’ll receive a one-time payment equal to their base salary if they remain actively employed by the food giant until June 30, 2020.

    That’s not to imply he's getting peanuts, no slam intended to the company's Planters brand.

    Related Headlines

    Kraft Heinz (Nasdaq:KHC), which is based in Pittsburgh and in Chicago, revealed the retention plan in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that also said CEO Miguel Patricio’s start date had been accelerated.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories