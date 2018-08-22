High rise fire kills four people in Mumbai

MUMBAI, India - At least four people were killed and 16 others injured on Wednesday morning when a massive fire ripped through a Crystal Tower high-rise in the Parel neighborhood of Mumbai, said officials.
Dozens of people were rescued from different floors of the 17-story building. The blaze has been brought under control and cooling operations are underway, said officials.
The fire brigade control room got a message at 8.32 am about the blaze on the 12th floor. The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly, trapping the residents in the stairs, said Mumbai Fire Brigade chief P. S. Rahangdale.
Sixteen people suffered from suffocation due to the smoke. They were rushed to the nearby KEM Hospital, where two of them were declared dead, the city civic body said in a statement.
The smoke spread through the building's staircases and elevators were not used as a precautionary measure. Snorkel ladders were used to rescue residents stranded in the building, said an official in the fire brigade control room.
