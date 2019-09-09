  • High school removes bathroom stall doors to prevent vaping

    FLORENCE, Ala. - A school in Alabama has taken the drastic step of removing the stall doors in some of the boy's bathrooms to keep kids from vaping.

    Wilson High School Principal Gary Horton said every day one of the students will sneak off to a bathroom to vape. He said two weeks ago, a student was found passed out in a stall.

    Some parents are taking issue with the school's solution, saying it's too drastic.

    "Me as a parent, personally I think that's a little excessive," said Brandon Campbell.  

    Rachel Munsey told WAFF that, "I don't like it. They take their only private place in the school that they can do their business."

    The parents said a better solution would be to have an adult in the hallway or bathroom to make sure no one is vaping.

    The principal said the door removals could be temporary as they work to figure out other solutions.
     

     

