High winds bring down tower in Texas

    By: Ryan Emerson

    High winds destroyed a Texas Department of Transportation radio tower in Abilene overnight.

    The tower, which once stood hundreds of feet tall on TxDOT property, is now bent in half and curled under.

    A TxDOT representative says they have to use backup for their radios and won't get a far range until the tower is repaired.

