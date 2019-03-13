High winds bring down tower in Texas

High winds destroyed a Texas Department of Transportation radio tower in Abilene overnight.
The tower, which once stood hundreds of feet tall on TxDOT property, is now bent in half and curled under.
A TxDOT representative says they have to use backup for their radios and won't get a far range until the tower is repaired.
TRENDING NOW:
- Body found behind auto body shop
- Jury selection complete for trial of officer charged in shooting death of Antwon Rose
- Giant wolf-like animal dumped at kill shelter isn't what you think
- VIDEO: Man flown to hospital after being bitten by dog at Beaver Co. Humane Society
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}